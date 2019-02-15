

Chatham-Kent police are speaking out after Peel Region police received complaints from people being disturbed by Amber Alerts related to a murdered 11-year-old child.

Chatham-Kent police voiced frustration on Twitter Friday morning.

Tragic ending to an #AmberAlert issued last night... I"m frustrated to hear that people called @PeelPoliceMedia to complain about the late hour of the Alert. Yes, I was also awoken, but plz know that as a direct result of someone receiving the Alert, police were able to locate — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) February 15, 2019

Peel Regional Police are urging people to have some perspective.

Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, allegedly abducted his daughter Riya after he took her out for her birthday Thursday afternoon; the young girl was later found dead at a home west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police spokesperson Danny Marttini told reporters Friday morning that the Amber Alert -- issued after 11 p.m -- led to the arrest of the murder suspect because someone had seen a car with a suspect’s licence plate.

But Marttini wanted people to appreciate the gravity of situation after police received complaints from people upset that the Amber Alert had woken them up when the emergency alert came across cellphones and TV stations.

“I feel for everyone but given the circumstances – I think it did lead to the arrest of the individual so I think that’s what we have to focus on,” she said, adding police were still receiving complaints hours after the initial alerts.

Our communications bureau is receiving numerous calls to 9-1-1, complaining about the late hour of the Amber Alert. As a direct result of someone receiving the alert, we were able to locate the suspect & his vehicle. The system works. Thank you to all those that called with tips. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) February 15, 2019

The Amber Alert was issued several hours after Rajkumar failed to return his daughter, Riya, to her mother. Marttini said that as soon as they had located the suspect and the child’s body, they set out to cancel the Amber Alerts.

Investigators will speak with Crown attorneys Friday to determine charges, Marttini said. Meanwhile, forensics teams are combing the Brampton home for evidence.

With files from CTVNews.ca.