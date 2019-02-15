Amber Alert complaints frustrate Chatham-Kent police
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 11:34AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 15, 2019 11:36AM EST
Chatham-Kent police are speaking out after Peel Region police received complaints from people being disturbed by Amber Alerts related to a murdered 11-year-old child.
Chatham-Kent police voiced frustration on Twitter Friday morning.
Peel Regional Police are urging people to have some perspective.
Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, allegedly abducted his daughter Riya after he took her out for her birthday Thursday afternoon; the young girl was later found dead at a home west of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police spokesperson Danny Marttini told reporters Friday morning that the Amber Alert -- issued after 11 p.m -- led to the arrest of the murder suspect because someone had seen a car with a suspect’s licence plate.
But Marttini wanted people to appreciate the gravity of situation after police received complaints from people upset that the Amber Alert had woken them up when the emergency alert came across cellphones and TV stations.
“I feel for everyone but given the circumstances – I think it did lead to the arrest of the individual so I think that’s what we have to focus on,” she said, adding police were still receiving complaints hours after the initial alerts.
The Amber Alert was issued several hours after Rajkumar failed to return his daughter, Riya, to her mother. Marttini said that as soon as they had located the suspect and the child’s body, they set out to cancel the Amber Alerts.
Investigators will speak with Crown attorneys Friday to determine charges, Marttini said. Meanwhile, forensics teams are combing the Brampton home for evidence.
With files from CTVNews.ca.