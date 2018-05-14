Amber Alert cancelled as Ontario boy, 8, found safe
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 11:45AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 1:50PM EDT
GORHAM TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a boy missing in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area has been found safe following an Amber Alert.
Earlier, police had said they were searching for an eight-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning.
Authorities say the child is safe and the Amber Alert has been cancelled.
But police note that a child abduction investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as the probe continues.