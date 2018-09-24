

The Ambassador Bridge has reopened in both directions.

Bridge officials say traffic is now moving.

“U.S. and Canada Customs will maintain all of their facilities and will continue to do so until traffic is clear,” said bridge general manager Randy Spader.

Windsor police say the border crossing was closed in both directions as police assisted border authorities with a 'person in crisis.'

Police say the matter has safely concluded.

There was no threat to public safety.