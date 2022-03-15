Ambassador Bridge protests cost city more than $5.6 million, says City of Windsor

The City of Windsor estimates the week-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge cost the city more than $5.6 million.

The city will be requesting the federal government reimburse the City of Windsor $5,665,000 for the added costs to policing, transit, emergency services, public works, among others.

"This was to deal with a provincial and national economic emergency and we would expect that they would step up to the plate and help make the city whole so that municipal tax payers are not shouldering that burden,” Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

According to the city, due to the blockade Windsor police services cost the city $5,110,000. That includes $2.5 million in overtime costs, $1.3 million for jersey barriers, $540,000 in accommodations, $540,000 for meals, $130,00 for help from London police officers, and $100,000 in “other miscellaneous” costs.

"There’s no doubt we knew the cost of providing the response that was provided was going to be very expensive,” Dilkens said.

Demonstrators protesting COVID-19 mandates set up a blockade on Huron Church Road on Monday, Feb. 7, disrupting traffic to the Ambassador Bridge. Protesters continued demonstrating for about a week before a court injunction was granted on Feb. 11 to clear them from the area.

There were a total of 90 charges, 46 arrests and 37 vehicles seized.

The city is also requesting its legal fees be covered at $250,000.

Dilkens said once the blockade ended, there were still hundreds of officers from across the country in Windsor to keep Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge open.

Some residents have said the protection following the breakup of the blockade was overkill.

“It may seem like a waste of money when the border crossing is open and everything is functioning normally again but I think anyone who lives in our community certainly appreciates how vital that border crossing is,” Dilkens said.

The city is hoping to recoup the costs associated with policing, $108,000 related to public works services, $40,000 for wages and overtime for Transit Windsor, lost revenue along with fuel and other charges.

Other costs the city noted include EMS wage and supplies at $37,000 and fire department services at $25,000.