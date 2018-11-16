Ambassador Bridge closes one bridge entrance for road resurfacing
Traffic makes its way to Ambassador Bridge that connects Canada to the United States Windsor Ont. on Friday June 15, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 16, 2018
Cross-border travelers take note: one of the US-bound entrances to the Ambassador Bridge is closed right now for road resurfacing.
The Wyandotte Street entrance to the Bridge closed Thursday evening and will remain blocked off until Nov. 17, according to Randy Spader, the General Manager of operations at the Ambassador Bridge.
During the project, the Bridge Company advises travelers to use the only other entrance off Huron Church Road.