Cross-border travelers take note: one of the US-bound entrances to the Ambassador Bridge is closed right now for road resurfacing.

The Wyandotte Street entrance to the Bridge closed Thursday evening and will remain blocked off until Nov. 17, according to Randy Spader, the General Manager of operations at the Ambassador Bridge.

During the project, the Bridge Company advises travelers to use the only other entrance off Huron Church Road.