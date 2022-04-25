Amazon bringing jobs to Windsor-Essex

Amazon is targeting its 'DLC8' delivery station to begin operations in 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News) Amazon is targeting its 'DLC8' delivery station to begin operations in 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver