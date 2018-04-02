

A Windsor auto parts supplier wants to see the community come together to help raise $100,000 for the local Alzheimer Society.

Jim Scott, CEO of Ground Effects Ltd., will double up on his 2017 commitment of $25,000 to the Society and increase his matching donation to $50,000.

"Caring for someone with dementia is one of the toughest jobs out there," says Scott. "it's also becoming a more common one as our population ages. The Alzheimer Society helps ease that burden and we want to support all the good work they do."

Last year's campaign surpassed its goal a week ahead of schedule and raised $52,000 to support local caregivers.

So Ground Effects has pledged to up the ante this year.

The CaregiverRx Matching Gift campaign raises funds to provide respite care and support services to caregivers who rarely get a day off or time to rest.

"Every dollar makes a difference," says Peggy Winch, Manager of Fund Development & Community Engagement at the Alzheimer Society. "The Windsor-Essex community showed their support for caregivers last year, and this year we hope they will also double up for dementia."