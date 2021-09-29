WINDSOR, ONT. -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized almost $230,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at the Windsor-Detroit border.

CBP says $200,000 was discovered by officers during a series of outbound commercial vehicle inspections near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry on Tuesday.

The cache of currency was seized due to failure to report, and the driver was released without further incident.

Homeland Security Investigations continues to investigate the matter.

Less than 24 hours earlier, $28,000 in undeclared currency was seized at the same site.

Travelers arriving to and departing from the United States with currency or monetary instruments in a combined amount of more than $10,000 are required to file a Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments.

“There is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, but reporting is required under the Currency and Foreign Transaction Reporting Act,” said port director Devin Chamberlain. “Failure to comply can result in civil and criminal penalties and may lead to loss of undeclared monetary instruments.”

CBP says an individual may petition for the return of seized currency, but the petitioner must prove the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.