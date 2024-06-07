Almost $200,000 in drugs seized in east Windsor

WINDSOR
    Windsor police have arrested two people and seized almost $200,000 in illegal drugs in east Windsor.

    Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed search warrants on a residence and vehicle.

    Police say the searches followed a two-month investigation into a suspected drug network with links to Toronto.

    During their search, officers seized the following:

    • - 1,354.2 grams of cocaine
    • - 217.3 grams of fentanyl
    • - 51.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine
    • - 40.7 grams of methamphetamine
    • - 958 tablets of 5mg oxycodone

    Officers also recovered a bulletproof vest, fentanyl preparation materials, two digital scales, nine overcapacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, $1,400 in Canadian currency, and $158 in US currency.

    A 28-year-old individual faces the following charges:

    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone
    • - Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized (x9)
    • - Possession of a prohibited device while prohibited (x9)
    • - Possession of ammunition while prohibited (x3)
    • - Breach of probation

    A 30-year-old individual faces the following charges:

    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely methamphetamine
    • - Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely oxycodone
    • - Unlicensed possession of a prohibited device (x9)

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

