WINDSOR, ONT. -- Pelee Island is getting almost $20 million so every house and business can have high-speed internet.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced a federal investment of up to $14.5 million to install high-speed internet on the island.

Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by July 2023.

“This investment by our federal government to bring a fibre optic bridge to Pelee Island will finally provide residents and visitors of the Island with the high-speed and reliable broadband internet access they need to connect, to compete in Canada’s economy, and to fully participate in the life of the island as well as the life of our regional and global community,” says Kusmierczyk.

Several neighbouring mainland communities will also be connected through this funding, including Caldwell First Nation, Tilbury, Comber, Wheatley, Scudder, and Holiday Harbour.

This investment is being made as part of a joint federal-provincial agreement to support large-scale, fibre-based projects that will provide high-speed internet access to all corners of the province by 2025.

The Government of Ontario is contributing up to $5 million towards the project.