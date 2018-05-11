

Downtown city councillor Rino Bortolin will finally be able to debate a motion on installing alley lights at Windsor's next council meeting.

In what the councillor describes as a “continual struggle',” Bortolin made the notice of motion at the end of this week's meeting.

Bortolin says he attempted to spend ward funds to install the safety feature in downtown alleyways, but was told the city doesn't have a policy for lighting alleys.

He says hundreds of residents have come to him looking for alley lights.

Bortolin posted to his Facebook page asking those residents to attend the meeting on June 4 in support of the initiative.

"So this notice of motion will go over and above that policy need so that we can direct install those lights in the alleys,” Bortolin said. “This is what it takes to spend $5,000 to $6,000 on alley lights. A year of effort to get six alley lights installed over a year."