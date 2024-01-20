Allegedly intoxicated man charged after assaulting police during arrest

A man has been charged with assaulting police after he allegedly "grabbed and kicked" two police officers during a disturbance in Chatham.

According to the Chatham Kent Police Service, police recently received a call regarding a disturbance on Lorne Avenue in Chatham.

Police said a man involved in the disturbance was “heavily intoxicated” and would not leave the area.

As a result, the man was placed under arrest under the Liquor Licence Control Act.

During the arrest however, police said the man “grabbed and kicked” two different police officers.

The man was kept in custody until sober, and was released with a future court date for two counts of assaulting police.