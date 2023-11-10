Alleged Windsor thieves caught after trying to flee police

Chatham-Kent police say two Windsor men are facing charges after stealing items from a business’s loading dock in Tilbury.

Officers responded to a business on Queen Street North in Tilbury to investigate suspicious activity on Friday at 3:31 a.m. The owner was reporting two men removing items in the business's loading dock.

Upon police arrival, police say one man attempted to flee on foot. Officers arrested the man after a short foot pursuit. The second man was located nearby and arrested. The two men were transported to police headquarters.

The 41-year-old and the 49-year-old Windsor men were both charged with theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

They were both held pending a bail hearing.