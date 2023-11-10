WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged Windsor thieves caught after trying to flee police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    Chatham-Kent police say two Windsor men are facing charges after stealing items from a business’s loading dock in Tilbury.

    Officers responded to a business on Queen Street North in Tilbury to investigate suspicious activity on Friday at 3:31 a.m. The owner was reporting two men removing items in the business's loading dock.

    Upon police arrival, police say one man attempted to flee on foot. Officers arrested the man after a short foot pursuit. The second man was located nearby and arrested. The two men were transported to police headquarters.

    The 41-year-old and the 49-year-old Windsor men were both charged with theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

    They were both held pending a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars

    Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News