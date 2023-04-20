Alleged Windsor fraudsters arrested in Toronto

Windsor police say a pair who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account were arrested in Toronto.

Police say the suspects went to a bank in the 7400 block of Tecumseh Road East to make the withdraw. They then went to a second bank in the 5700 block of Wyandotte Street East and tried to illegally take out $6,000 from another person’s account.

An employee became suspicious, and the pair fled the scene.

Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit investigators have arrested suspects John Cribb, 47, and Tara Nicholls, 49. Police were aware teh pair could be be in the Scarborough area.

Cribb faces on the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000 (x 2)

Fraud under $5,000

Personation with intent to gain advantage (x 2)

Possession of identity documents relating to another person (x 3)

Unlawful possession of a counterfeit mark (x 2)

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Nicholls faces the following charges: