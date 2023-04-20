Alleged Windsor fraudster arrested in Toronto, second suspect still outstanding

Windsor police say a woman who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account were arrested in Toronto.

Police say she and a second suspect went to a bank in the 7400 block of Tecumseh Road East to make the withdraw. The pair then went to a second bank in the 5700 block of Wyandotte Street East and tried to illegally take out $6,000 from another person’s account.

An employee became suspicious, and the pair fled the scene.

Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit investigators have arrested suspect Tara Nicholls, 49, a second suspect, John Cribb, 47, remains outstanding. Police were aware the pair could be be in the Scarborough area.

Nicholls faces the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000 (x 2)

Personation with intent to gain advantage (x 2)

Possession of identity documents relating to another person

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Cribb remains outstanding on the following:

Fraud over $5,000 (x 2)

Fraud under $5,000

Personation with intent to gain advantage (x 2)

Possession of identity documents relating to another person (x 3)

Unlawful possession of a counterfeit mark (x 2)

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

eAnyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Windsor Police’s Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com