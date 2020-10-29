WINDSOR, ONT. -- Melissa Seger says she was driving home from a downtown store Tuesday night when she noticed something odd.

“I know there was a guy behind me, I knew it was the same car for a while because he had a headlight out,” she told CTV News.

Seger says she turned off the street, and made a number of driving maneuvers, even parking at one point — but the vehicle stayed with.

“I just thought it was a little bit strange when he happened to turn onto the same street as me,” she says.

Seger was suspicious and unsure of what to do.

She would later tell Windsor police she rolled down her window to ask the alleged pursuer what he wanted with her.

“He just said, ‘can I buy you a coffee’, and I said ‘no, you can’t buy me a coffee,’” Seger says. “I don’t know why somebody would actually follow somebody quite a few kilometers just to ask that.”

Seger says the man didn’t seem to want to leave but she threatened to call police if he didn’t leave her alone.

“It was a little bit frightening, because I wasn’t sure if I should confront him or not, like if something bad was going to happen if I did confront him,” she says.

According to police, nearby residents overheard the altercation and came out to help forcing the suspect away, but not before Seger snapped a photo of his licence plate then called 911.

About an hour later, around 10 p.m. police located the vehicle and an arrest was made.

Faton Miftari, 36, from Windsor, is charged with one count of criminal harassment.

Seger says she is just happy she was aware and used her instincts.

“If you’re by yourself, watch out, watch your surroundings and make sure nothing strange is going on,” she says.

Police say criminal harassment by a complete stranger is a rare occurrence.

None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court.