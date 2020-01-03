WINDSOR -- A 29-year-old Windsor man has been charged after he allegedly stole several items, including toys intended for families in need.

Essex County OPP say a string break-ins took place in Tecumseh between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

Overnight, several area businesses were forcibly entered in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road and the 300 block of Manning Road.

Police say merchandise was stolen from each location, including toys being collected at one business.

The Windsor man remains in custody charged with four counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, using a disguise with intent to commit indictable offence and driving while prohibited.

OPP attribute the identification and arrest of the man in part due to video surveillance footage captured by both the victimized locations and other neighbouring businesses.