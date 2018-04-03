

CTV Windsor





A man wanted for several bank robberies in Toronto was arrested in Windsor.

Windsor police arrested Geoffrey Bennett, 36, from Toronto at an apartment in the 3400 block of Sandwich Street at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers also seized a stolen vehicle nearby which was believed to have been used by the suspect.

The suspect and vehicle were turned over to members of the Toronto Police Service.

Bennett is facing six counts of robbery and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.