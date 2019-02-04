

Windsor police say two people are charged after the stolen truck they were fleeing in got stuck on the railroad tracks.

Officers were called to a report of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Walker Road On Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located a stolen white pick-up truck parked inside a commercial building.

The vehicle had recently been reported stolen from the area of The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, Ont.

Officers blocked a bay door with their police cruiser and upon entering the building on foot, police say the truck fled at a high rate of speed, exiting from another bay door.

Other patrol units attended the area and located the stolen vehicle abandoned on a set of railroad tracks near the scene.

Located inside the vehicle was some property reported stolen from the commercial building.

Through investigation, it was determined two suspects had fled from the vehicle after getting stuck on the railroad tracks.

Officers tracked two separate sets of footprints from the scene and were able to locate both suspects who had fled in different directions.

A woman was located and arrested without incident hiding behind a car in the area of Temple Drive and Starway Avenue.

A man was located and arrested without incident in the area of Walker Road and Grand Marais Road East.

Cody Krumm, 28, from Windsor, is charged with; break and Enter; possession of stolen property over $5000; possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A 37-year-old woman from Windsor is facing similar charges and was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.