WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP say a determined thief made off with the crash register from a Tecumseh business.

Crime Stoppers released a video showing a suspect reaching over the counter of a Lesperance Road pizzeria around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A cord prevented a quick getaway, but the suspect eventually did flee with a beige Casio, older-model cash register.

The male suspect is described as white, tall and thin. He was wearing a winter jacket with fur lining around the hood.

He had dark pants with light-coloured shoes and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tecumseh OPP or Crime Stoppers.