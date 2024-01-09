Alleged theft suspect sought by Windsor police

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect involved in an alleged theft from a downtown apartment building.

Police say the suspect stole a bicycle from an apartment building in the 400 block of Park Street West. The suspect is wanted for one count of theft under $5,000.

Case #: 24-300108

Police look to identify theft suspect



Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.