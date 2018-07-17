

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have been cracking down on speeding on city streets.

Police have charged three drivers in three separate incidents last weekend.

Officers were monitoring the speed of vehicles in the area of Dougall Parkway and 6th Concession on Saturday, July 14, around 9:45 p.m.

Police say they observed a red Honda Civic travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers say radar confirmed the vehicle was travelling 143 kilometres per hour in an 80km/hr zone.

The 18-year-old driver, from Leamington, was charged with stunt driving and Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Police say in this case, stunt driving charges were laid because the motor vehicle was travelling at a rate of speed that is 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit.

On Sunday, July 15 around 2:20 a.m., officers were monitoring the speed of vehicles in the 2400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers say they observed two Chrysler 300 vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed.

Due to their driving behaviour officers say they determined that the two drivers were engaging in a race.

Police say radar confirmed the vehicles were travelling 126km/h in a 60km/h zone.

A 22-year-old male and a 23-year-old male from Windsor were charged with stunt driving - racing.

All drivers were issued Part 3 appearance notices with a future court date, they had their licences suspended, vehicles were imediately towed and will be impounded for seven days.

Police say if you see an impaired driver, street racing or other behaviour that poses an immediate risk to public safety, please call 911.

