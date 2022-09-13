Alleged stunt driver busted going 173km/hr in Windsor

Officers stopped the driver of a Dodge Challenger going 173 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/hr zone in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Source: Windsor police) Officers stopped the driver of a Dodge Challenger going 173 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/hr zone in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver