

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 29-year-old man after an alleged road rage incident with a possible firearm.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Cabana Road and Division Road on Saturday around 6 p.m.

Through investigation, officers received information that a driver of a black Chevy Cruze pulled in front of a black Ford Focus, stopped the vehicle, and blocked the vehicle from exiting the area.

Occupants of both vehicles exited and a confrontation ensued.

Police say it was reported that the suspect brandished what was described as a black firearm.

Officers say the victims returned to their vehicle and the suspect proceeded to kick a side view mirror off the Pontiac.

All involved parties left the area in their vehicles.

Through investigation, a suspect was identified.

At approximately 9 p.m., patrol officers located the suspect in the 200 block of Curry Avenue driving a different vehicle.

No firearm was recovered.

Derek Brochu, 29, from Windsor is charged with: assault with a weapon x2, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace and mischief under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.