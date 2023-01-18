Alleged parental assault leads to charges in Chatham
A Chatham man has been charged after allegedly assaulting his parents, according to police.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an address on Indian Creek Road west where they learned a man assaulted his parents and was asked to leave.
While outside, police say the man showed a knife and threatened to harm his parents.
The suspect was arrested in the driveway and taken to police headquarters.
A 21-year-old is charged with uttering threats, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said.
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
New Democrat MPs kick off caucus retreat in Ottawa, vow to hold Liberals to account
The federal New Democrats are kicking off a three-day caucus retreat today with a keynote speech from Leader Jagmeet Singh. NDP members of Parliament are meeting in Ottawa to discuss their priorities for the upcoming sitting.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage
The Church of England said Wednesday it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time but same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches.
House committee meeting to vote on launching study into McKinsey contracts
The House of Commons Government Operations and Estimates Committee is set to meet today to discuss launching a study into the federal government’s contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman charged with murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash
A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.
-
Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
London
-
Zellers returning to London, Ont.
What’s old is new again — Zellers is set to make a comeback across the country, including London. The Canadian retailer has announced the planned locations of 25 'Zellers store experiences' withing Hudsons Bay.
-
Police issue missing persons report for former teacher facing child porn charges
London police are asking for the public's help locating 48-year-old Dustin Epp. Epp is a former teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in London, Ont.
-
Impaired driver passes out in LCBO parking lot, facing a dozen charges: OPP
A man from Thorndale, Ont. is facing a dozen charges after Huron County OPP found him allegedly impaired and passed out in the parking lot of an LCBO while behind the wheel earlier this month, police said.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach's Beach Drive reopens after 4 year closure
Beach Drive is now open to the public in Wasaga Beach after the popular road was closed for several years.
-
Aurora man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 14, at his home
Police charged an Aurora man in connection with a sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.
-
Freezing rain makes for a messy morning on the roads
Freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions meant for a slippery drive to work for most commuters Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Light snow to blanket Ottawa through the day
A freezing rain warning was in effect for Ottawa Wednesday morning, but the advisory was lifted just after 7 a.m.
-
Elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. get skis after four-day wait ahead of major competition
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment has now arrived, four days after their flight to B.C. It comes just in time for a major competition.
Toronto
-
Zellers is returning to Canada. Here's where the GTA locations will be
Nearly a decade after it closed its doors nationwide, Zellers is set to return to Canada.
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant in Ontario as cases rise
Cases of a new, highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant have risen in Ontario, and the former head of the province’s science table said it will become the next dominant COVID-19 strain.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
New tech tricks are allowing thieves to steal cars in Toronto at an alarming rate with at least 32 cars stolen per day since the start of 2023.
Montreal
-
Anglophone group calls on Quebec for more 'equitable' funding in spring budget
A group representing English-speaking Quebecers is asking for the province to provide more funding to 'significantly underfunded' community groups serving anglophones.
-
Quebec appoints mediator at Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to quit en masse
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal
A woman from Upstate New York who was kidnapped and held in a Quebec cottage for two days says she still lives with the consequences of the September 2020 event.
Atlantic
-
'Get this fixed': N.S. premier's message to health-care partners with system under strain
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and his health minister met with medical leaders Tuesday afternoon to tackle the multitude of problems plaguing the health-care system.
-
Lost to Boston: Nova Scotia-trained doctor says residency red tape forced her to leave
In a province where shortcomings in health care make headlines any given day, a Dalhousie-trained physician says she was forced to take a position in the United States, though she wanted to stay in Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia gas prices go up after interrupter clause invoked
Gas prices in Nova Scotia went up at midnight Tuesday as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invoked its interrupter clause.
Winnipeg
-
'Makes me very angry': Winnipegger frustrated after pharmacy system failure
A Winnipeg woman says a system crash at Shoppers Drug Mart has left her without her pain medication for two days.
-
'It's going to cost you more': The impact of 'shelflation' on your groceries
With the price of food continuing to be high due to inflation, experts are concerned that it is creating a state of 'shelflation.'
-
'We have to change this': Winnipeg family to stay in Manitoba amid healthcare frustrations
A Winnipeg man who had planned to move out of Manitoba in search of better healthcare for his wife says they will stay in the province, at least for now.
Calgary
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting today
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
Off-duty Calgary police officer charged in domestic incident
Charges have been laid against a member of the Calgary Police Service in connection with an off-duty incident that occurred last week.
-
More officers on the way as Calgary Transit safety concerns are raised at town hall meeting
Residents in Kensington attended a town hall meeting Monday night to vent concerns with city officials and law enforcement surrounding public safety on transit and in the community.
Edmonton
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
-
Smith says oil and gas jobs aren't going anywhere as she slams federal 'just transition'
Alberta's premier insists she is willing to work with Ottawa on trying to reduce carbon emissions but vows to "fight" the prime minister on controversial legislation dubbed "just transition."
Vancouver
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training program
British Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcohol
New guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
3 men accused of running drug 'super lab' wanted by B.C. RCMP
Millions of doses of potentially lethal fentanyl won’t be hitting the streets after a drug "super lab" in Abbotsford was dismantled by RCMP during a complex investigation. But now police are looking for three men charged in connection with the operation.