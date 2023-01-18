Alleged parental assault leads to charges in Chatham

A Chatham man has been charged after allegedly assaulting his parents, according to police.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an address on Indian Creek Road west where they learned a man assaulted his parents and was asked to leave.

While outside, police say the man showed a knife and threatened to harm his parents.

The suspect was arrested in the driveway and taken to police headquarters.

A 21-year-old is charged with uttering threats, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.