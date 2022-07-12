Alleged impaired driver stopped at RIDE program in Tecumseh
A Tecumseh resident is facing an impaired charge after driving through a RIDE program while allegedly intoxicated, police say.
The Tecumseh detachment of the OPP was conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) checkpoint around 10:15 p.m. Monday when they spoke to the driver of a pick-up truck who appeared to have consumed alcohol.
Police say after speaking to the driver the officer suspected he was under the influence so a roadside screening test was conducted.
Police say the driver took the test and was subsequently placed under arrest. He was taken to the station for further testing.
Two samples of breath were supplied to the intoxilizer technician and both were found to be over the legal limit.
The 24-year-old driver was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.
He was released from custody with a future court date.
