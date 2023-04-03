Alleged impaired driver refused service at Leamington beer store

A 35-year-old Leamington man was refused service at a beer store and then police say he charged with impaired driving after he drove away.

Leamington OPP officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver at the beer store on Erie Street South in Leamington.

Police say the driver left the store operating a vehicle. Officers patrolled the area and located the vehicle on Elliott Street.

While speaking with the driver, officers say they observed obvious signs of impairment and they arrested and was transported to a local OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, Leamington man has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 14, 2023, to answer to the charges.

If you see a driver who you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our roads safer for all.