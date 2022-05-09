Alleged impaired driver involved in three crashes: CK police

Chatham-Kent police say a 40-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after three crashes.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday evening, police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Annett Road near Lambton Line in Dawn Euphemia township.

Officers received information was received that a Grey Jeep was in a ditch and the lone male driver was outside the vehicle. He appeared to have no injuries.

Police arrived at the collision scene and located the man. Officers say they believed the man was operating the motor while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for further breath tests.

Through investigation, police believed this vehicle and the driver matched the description of that reported in two other collisions. The first was reported at 3:53 p.m. and occurred on Holden Street in Dresden. The second was reported at 4:40 p.m. and occurred on Lamila Street in Thamesville.

Police say a Grey Jeep left the scene in both collisions.

The Chatham man was charged with impaired driving and two counts of failing to remain at the scene of a collision. He was later released with conditions and a future court date of June 28, 2022.