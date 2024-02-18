WINDSOR
Alleged impaired driver in Thamesville attempts to trick police by pretending to be passenger

Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
A man whose vehicle was stopped for impaired driving attempted to deceive officers into believing he was not the driver by moving to the back of the vehicle, according to police in Chatham-Kent.

Witnesses called police Saturday around 7 p.m. to report an impaired driver on Kenesserie Road in Thamesville.

When the vehicle was stopped, police said, the driver attempted to hide in the back of the vehicle while claiming to be a passenger and not the driver.

A 55-year-old Belle River man was arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters.

The man allegedly refused to provide a proper samply of his breath and was subsequently charged with failing to comply with demands and operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

He was released with a future court date of Mar. 4.

