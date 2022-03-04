Alleged impaired driver in Chatham drive-thru results in arrest

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 39-year-old man who was allegedly impaired while in a local drive-thru.

Officers were called to the area of 756 St. Clair Street in Chatham for a male who was possibly driving while impaired in the drive-thru.

Police arrived and located the driver and issued an Approved Roadside Screening Device. Officers say the driver blew a Fail.

The Chatham man was arrested impaired driving and released with a future court date of March 18, 2022.