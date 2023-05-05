Alleged impaired driver hits house on Giles Boulevard

Windsor police have charged a 32-year-old man with impaired driving-related offences after a vehicle hit a house on Giles Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Giles Boulevard West around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle with extensive front-end damage as well as damage to a residence.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

No other physical injuries have been reported.

As a result of the investigation, the driver has been charged with the following offences:

Failure to comply with release order

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to provide a breath sample

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.