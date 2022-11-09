Alleged impaired driver facing more charges after crash kills two women

A 22-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing more charges after two women died in a collision in Leamington.

Around 6:44 a.m. on March 18, 2022, a three-vehicle crash occurred between a sedan, a pick-up truck and a utility van on County Road 34 between Leamington and Wheatley.

The two occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and sole occupant of the pick-up truck was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the utility van was uninjured.

The deceased were identified as Carrie Dawnette Steeman, 50, of Wheatley and Jacqueline Marie Steeman, 30, of Tilbury. Jacqueline Steeman, 30, and her mom Carrie Steeman, 50, are shown in this undated photo. (Unifor Local 444 / Facebook)

Leamington OPP with the assistance of the OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators have completed their investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Jacob FEHR, 22 years-of -age of Romney, Chatham-Kent, who was operating the pick-up truck has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired Causing Death (Two Counts)

Operation While Prohibited (Two Counts)

Dangerous Operation Causing Death (Two Counts)

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.