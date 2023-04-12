Alleged impaired driver crashes stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

A 27-year-old man is facing impaired driving and other charges after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Members the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) received multiple traffic complaints involving a passenger vehicle travelling eastbound on the 401 at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank those who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers located the vehicle and took the driver into custody,” say police.

Shortly after receiving the initial traffic complaint, officers say they were updated that the involved vehicle had left the roadway resulting in a single-vehicle collision near the Mull Road overpass.

When police arrived on scene, the driver was displaying signs of impairment and the driver was taken into custody. Additionally, investigators determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old with no fixed address was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000

Mischief Under $5000

Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The driver was assessed on scene by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the collision.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on May 8.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.