Alleged impaired driver crashes into hydro pole
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 9:52AM EST
WINDSOR, ONT -- A 56-year-old Chatham man has been charged following a single vehicle collision on Longwoods Road.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near West Bothwell Road.
According to police the man lost control and hit a hydro pole.
He did not sustain any injuries, however he has been charged with impaired driving.
He is expected to appear in court on March 16.