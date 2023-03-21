Alleged impaired driver charged after Lakeshore crash

A 70-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Lakeshore.

Members of the Lakeshore OPP responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 2 in Belle River on Monday around 3 p.m.

Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined the drivers ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, the Lakeshore man has been arrested and charged with:

· Operation while Impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 4, to answer to the charges.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.