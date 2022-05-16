Alleged impaired driver charged after hitting ditch in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 34-year-old Emeryville man with impaired driving after he crashed into a ditch.

Emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Pinehurst Line in Harwich Township at 7:23 p.m. on Sunday.

Through investigation police learned the vehicle had left the roadway and landed in a ditch.

Officers say they believed the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The Emeryville man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions pending a future court date of June 22.