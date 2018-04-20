

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a man who allegedly brandished a knife and took several eyeglasses from a store on Ottawa Street.

Officers were called to the business in the 1400 block of Ottawa around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Investigation revealed that a suspect entered the store and took a quantity of eye glass frames while brandishing a knife.

Police say he quickly left the store and got into the passenger seat of a black Nissan Titan pick-up truck which was parked in the alleyway.

The vehicle was last seen going east on Giles Boulevard.

Further investigation revealed that the truck was previously reported stolen on Tuesday.

The employee took a picture of the suspect as he was leaving the store.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described a white man, 6'0, thin build, goatee, grey hat with orange writing, blue coveralls and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.