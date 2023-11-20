Alleged gas thief caught in Wheatley

News -

Chatham-Kent police charged a man accused of stealing gas over three months in Wheatley.

Officers attended an address on Erie Street North in Wheatley and located the man at 9:29 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man was wanted for multiple thefts of gasoline investigations in September, October and November.

The 51-year-old Wheatley man has been charged with three counts of theft and three counts of possession of stolen property.

He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.