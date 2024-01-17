WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged drunk man arrested at LCBO

    LCBO
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated in a local liquor store.

    Officers responded to the LCBO on Wellington Street West in Chatham for a disturbance at 2:58 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Upon arrival, officers learned the man was refused service and became argumentative with the staff. Officers say they located the man and found him intoxicated and unable to care for himself.

    The 75-year-old Chatham man was arrested for public intoxication and transported to police headquarters. He was issued a Provincial Offences Notice and held until he was sober.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News