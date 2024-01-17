Alleged drunk man arrested at LCBO

Chatham-Kent police say a 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated in a local liquor store.

Officers responded to the LCBO on Wellington Street West in Chatham for a disturbance at 2:58 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers learned the man was refused service and became argumentative with the staff. Officers say they located the man and found him intoxicated and unable to care for himself.

The 75-year-old Chatham man was arrested for public intoxication and transported to police headquarters. He was issued a Provincial Offences Notice and held until he was sober.