

CTV Windsor





A 38-year-old Essex woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she was pulled over for driving a motorcycle without a helmet.

An Essex County OPP officer says a woman was observed operating a motorcycle without a helmet near County Road 50 in Colchester South Township.

Police say the officer stopped the woman and found her exhibiting signs of impairment.

Ashley Toews, 38, of Essex was arrested and has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

She is scheduled to appear in Windsor Criminal Court on Sept. 13, 2018 to answer to the charges.