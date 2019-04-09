

CTV Windsor





A 54-year-old Chatham man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he fell off his e-bike and hit his head.

Police received information Monday afternoon that a man driving an e-bike on Spencer Avenue had just fallen off and struck his head.

The man was transported to hospital for medical attention.

Through investigation, police say they believed the man was driving while impaired and he was arrested.

Michael Martin, 54 years, has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

He was released pending a future court date of May 3.

The e-bike was towed from the scene and his licence has been suspended to 90 days.