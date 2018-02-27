

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have charged a 59-year-old LaSalle man with impaired driving after a crash on Highway 3.

Police responded to a two-vehicle personal injury collision on Highway 3 underneath the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor on Feb. 21 at 6:40 p.m.

A minivan and a pickup truck collided. Police say upon investigation the driver of the pickup truck exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Patrick Giles, 59, of LaSalle, will appear in a Windsor court on March 13 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.