Essex County OPP are crediting responsible citizens for reporting an alleged drunk driver who stopped to ask for directions in Lakeshore.

Police received two complaints of a possible impaired driver in the Comber area on Monday around 4 p.m.

A man driving a black minivan had stopped at two different Lakeshore locations asking for directions. In both instances he appeared intoxicated and police were contacted.

Police attended and located the man who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Uriel Ruiz-Anaya, 31, of London, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Dec. 20.

He’s charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood, driving while under suspension, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol.

His driver's license has been suspended and motor vehicle impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.