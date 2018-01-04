

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are crediting an alert motorist for helping nab an alleged drunk driver.

Police responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 3 in Lakeshore on Jan. 2 at 12 p.m.

A burgundy vehicle travelling westbound was allegedly weaving on the roadway and driving erratically, while being followed by the complainant.

The vehicle was located and stopped by police on Highway 3 near Manning Road.

Police say the driver had previously consumed alcohol and subsequently failed an Approved Screening Device (ASD) test.

Kristina Tiessen, 30, of Grande Prairie, Alberta was arrested and charged with driving motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood. She will appear in a Windsor court on Jan. 18 to answer to the charge.

Her driver's licence and vehicle was suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.