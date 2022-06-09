Alleged drunk Chatham man arrested for hitting a police officer

A 56-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he struck an officer while drunk.

Shortly after 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance on Wellington Street East in Chatham.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned the man was intoxicated and unable to care for himself. As police attempted to assist the man, he allegedly struck the officer.

The 56-year-old Chatham man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and assaulting a police officer. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with a future court date of July 6, 2022.