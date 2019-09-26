Police say a drug-impaired driver was pulled over and arrested with an infant passenger in Amhurstburg.

Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg Detachment responded to a complaint of a suspected impaired driver on Wednesday, shortly after 8 p.m.

A witness called 911 to report that a suspected impaired driver had been acting aggressively while making a purchase at a business located on Sandwich Street North.

The man was allegedly seen driving away in a vehicle with an infant passenger onboard.

The witness reported seeing erratic and unsafe driving by the suspected driver and called 911 to report the incident.

Minutes later, officers found the suspect vehicle and stopped it in the area of Richmond Street and Boardwalk Avenue.

Officers confirmed a male driver and baby were inside the vehicle.

Upon investigating the incident, officers say they detected signs of physical impairment with the driver, but ruled out the involvement of alcohol.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle (conveyance) due to the previous consumption of drugs.

He was transported to Windsor Police Service Headquarters and assessed by a drug recognition expert.

Police say the evaluation determined the suspect's ability to operate a motor vehicle had been impaired due to the previous consumption of drugs, including cannabis.

A search of the involved vehicle revealed a number of items including a prohibited weapon and a small quantity of suspected cannabis.

The infant was not injured and returned to a caregiver.

The man is facing charges of impaired (by drug) operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited weapon and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The identity of the man is not being released to protect the identity of the baby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.