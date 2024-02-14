Alleged credit card thief spotted at several Leamington businesses

OPP are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole credit cards and used them at several businesses in Leamington.

On Jan. 19, members of the Leamington Detachment received a report of a lost property that occurred on Jan. 11.

Police say the property contained credit cards and identification that were used at several business in the Municipality of Leamington. Through further investigation, images of a person of interest were obtained by investigators as the cards were used at an ATM.

OPP believe one person is responsible for the thefts.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit is continuing the investigation and is asking anyone who can assist with identifying the person of interest to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.