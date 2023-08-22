Alleged assault with 2x4 lumber in Wallaceburg

A 27-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after police say he assaulted someone with a piece of lumber and smashed the back window of his vehicle.

Chatham-Kent police responded to Edwy Street in Wallaceburg for a disturbance on July 30.

Police learned a physical altercation occurred between two men, where one allegedly used a 2X4 to assault the victim and smash the back window of his vehicle. When the man could not be located, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Aug. 21, police responded to a disturbance on Oak Street in Wallaceburg and located the man.

The 27-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.