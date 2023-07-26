All Windsor-Essex beaches safe for swimming this week

As a heat warning covers the region, a trip to the beach and a dip in the lake may be a good option to escape the heat this week.

All eight beaches monitored by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit have been deemed safe for swimming.

The WECHU conducts beach water quality monitoring at local public beaches at least once each week from May to September to make sure that the bacterial (E.coli) counts in the water are below provincial standards.

The bacterial counts at all the local beaches monitored are below 200 and no visual blue-green algae was observed.