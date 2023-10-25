All tricks, no treats: Halloween décor allegedly stolen from front yard

Valerie Tessier woke up to inflate her scary friends last Thursday morning when she noticed some of them vanished into the night.

“I always get up early in the morning to set up the inflatables and the back ones weren't setting up and when I looked I realized three of them were missing,” she said.

A 12-foot tall grim reaper was among the trio lifted from her driveway on Pillette Road. The inflatables were tied down.

“I've been doing this for over 15 years for the kids in the neighbourhood,” Tessier said. “I have them coming from across town for my displays and for someone to do something like that was just very upsetting.”

Tessier has filed an incident report with the Windsor Police Service. A camera at the convenience store next door caught suspicious activity last Wednesday night around the garbage bin next to a fence that separates the properties. The video was not available to CTV News.

A worker who saw the video described seeing a person leaning their bike up against the pole between the properties. The person went to the back end of the driveway and resurfaced a few moments later.The intruder is seen putting items into a box and riding off with them on a bicycle.

The theft has Tessier creeped out.

“You start getting nervous about, you know, are they gonna come back and take more,” she said.

Tessier plans to set up a ghostly greeting for future would-be intruders.

“I am gonna be getting cameras and spotlights on my house,” she said. “Something I never thought I would need. It's a nice neighbourhood. I've never had issues.”

Hassan Hammoud, vice president of operations at ACS Security Group, says residents can use various types of camera security systems to help avoid their holiday decorations from disappearing.

“Going forward I would suggest that they install a video doorbell on their door or they install a camera system on the home to catch every corner of the house especially where there's high value props located,” Hammoud said.